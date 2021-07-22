© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Parents Ordered To Pay NCAE's Legal Fees After Suing Teacher Group Over Remote Classes

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published July 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT
foy_student_remote.png
Natalie and Nick Foy
/
Natalie and Nick Foy were among the parents who sued when their son (above) was forced to learn remotely at the start of 2020-21.

Five Charlotte parents who sued in September to force Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to resume in-person classes have been ordered to pay $11,620 in legal fees for two educators' groups included in their suit.

The parents filed suit in early September, when CMS and many other districts across the state were holding all-remote classes because of the pandemic. The suit was dismissed in March, as CMS was in the process of bringing students back to classrooms.

They named the CMS board, Superintendent Earnest Winston, board Chair Elyse Dashew, the North Carolina Association of Educators and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators, which is a branch of NCAE. The parents named the educator groups because of their advocacy for remote learning; they alleged that violated the state constitution and laws against collective bargaining.

In an order dated July 18, Judge Karen Eady-Williams ruled that the associations are private groups that can't violate constitutional and statutory requirements for public bodies. She ordered the plaintiffs to pay attorney's fees.

Want to read more about education in the Carolinas each week? Sign up here for WFAE Education News, our weekly email newsletter, to have WFAE's top education stories, with a recap from reporter Ann Doss Helms, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content