Meck Pre-K Takes Applications As Free Program For 4-Year-Olds Expands

Mecklenburg County’s public prekindergarten program is expanding and taking applications.

When the county launched Meck Pre-K three years ago it served 600 4-year-olds in 20 childcare centers. This year it will reach 1,890 children, with 46 centers participating.

The county’s goal is to eventually provide high-quality prekindergarten at no cost to anyone who wants it. This year it’s open to families with income at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. That’s $106,000 a year for a family of four.

Children must also live in Mecklenburg County and turn 4 by Aug. 31.

The state and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also provide separate pre-K programs.

Meck Pre-K will start staggered-entry classes Aug. 31, with the first full day Sept. 3. Get details at MeckPreK.org.