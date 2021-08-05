© 2021 WFAE
Education

Meck Pre-K Takes Applications As Free Program For 4-Year-Olds Expands

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT
From Meck Pre-K.png
Meck Pre-K

Mecklenburg County’s public prekindergarten program is expanding and taking applications.

Meck Pre-K chart.png

When the county launched Meck Pre-K three years ago it served 600 4-year-olds in 20 childcare centers. This year it will reach 1,890 children, with 46 centers participating.

The county’s goal is to eventually provide high-quality prekindergarten at no cost to anyone who wants it. This year it’s open to families with income at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. That’s $106,000 a year for a family of four.

Children must also live in Mecklenburg County and turn 4 by Aug. 31.

The state and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also provide separate pre-K programs.

Meck Pre-K will start staggered-entry classes Aug. 31, with the first full day Sept. 3. Get details at MeckPreK.org.

Tags

EducationMeck Pre-K
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
