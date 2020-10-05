Meck Pre-K

-
If you think of public preschool as free child care for the poor, you’re behind the times … at least in Mecklenburg County.The county has opened…
-
Just over half of Mecklenburg County's 4-year-olds are now enrolled in free public prekindergarten, according to a report presented Wednesday at a joint…
-
It's been two years since a task force of Charlotte leaders published the Leading on Opportunity report. It outlined 21 strategies to improve economic…
-
Mecklenburg County is offering another pre-kindergarten program this year, designed to reach more 4-year-olds of working parents. The non-profit…