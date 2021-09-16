© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
covid logo covid-19 page wfae dc 2 black.jpg
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Union Schools Could Face 'Legal Action' Over Quarantine Rules, NC Health Chief Says

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published September 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
mandy-cohen2.jpg

The Union County Board of Education has no plans to meet after a threat of legal action from the state of North Carolina if the board does not reinstate its quarantine rules, board chairperson Melissa Merrell said on Thursday.

North Carolina’s top health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said in a letter on Wednesday that the Union County Board of Education could face legal action if it does not reinstate quarantine rules.

Since a board vote on Monday, students and staff in Union County Public Schools have not been required to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19, unless they have symptoms or a positive coronavirus test. The board passed the measure 8-1 in a specially called Zoom meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes. The Rev. John Kirkpatrick IV was the only board member to vote against the move.

Union County school board meeting 091321
Education
Related: Union County Schools Will Stop COVID-19 Contact Tracing And Most Quarantines
Claire Donnelly
,

In a letter to Merrell on Wednesday, Cohen requested that the board rescind the motion by Friday at 5 p.m., saying that the board’s decision “poses an imminent threat of serious adverse health consequences” for school staff, students and the general public and that isolation and quarantine are required procedures for schools in North Carolina’s StrongSchoolsNC toolkit.

If that deadline is not met, Cohen said “legal action may be required to protect the public’s health.” But Merrell said in an email to WFAE on Thursday that the board has no plans to meet either Thursday or Friday.

“School districts do not have legal authority to issue quarantine or isolation orders to students or staff members,” the Union County board said in a statement. The board said only local and state health officials have this authority.

The statement continued: “Without the local health department using its lawful authority to issue quarantine orders, choose the appropriate length of quarantines, assist with contact tracing, or issue other control measures, the health department has placed UCPS in a position where we cannot continue to effectively contact trace or mandate quarantine.”

OSHA states.png
Education
Related: Federal COVID Vaccine Mandate Could Apply To North And South Carolina Schools
Ann Doss Helms
,

The district had previously said in a statement following Monday’s vote that the “statutory authority of managing contact tracing and quarantine is that of Union County Public Health.”

A spokesperson for Union County Public Health told WFAE in a statement Monday that while the primary responsibility for contact tracing belongs to the public health department, it is a “shared responsibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic” according to the state’s StrongSchoolsNC toolkit.

Meanwhile, Union County remains one of just three North Carolina school districts that also does not require masks in schools, defying the recommendations of public health officials.

classroom desks
Education
Related: Here's How To Check COVID-19 Reports For Charlotte-Area Schools
Ann Doss Helms
,

Union is also the largest school district in the state without a mask requirement. Under North Carolina's quarantine rules, students who are exposed to COVID-19 are allowed to remain at school as long as they have no symptoms if everyone is properly masked. Without universal masking, state guidance says exposed students can be sent home for seven to 14 days.

Last week, the Union County district's COVID-19 dashboard reported 7,153 students were quarantined after possible exposure and 449 students had tested positive. Two hundred thirty-two staff members were quarantined, according to the dashboard, and 30 staff members tested positive.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

EducationUnion County Public SchoolsUnion CountyMandy Cohen
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly