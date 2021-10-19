© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS issues $50 million request for groups to help students recover from the pandemic

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT
Smith Center workspace.jpg
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
The Steve Smith Family Foundation supported CMS students during the pandemic by creating a remote learning center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will use up to $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to pay outside groups for tutoring and support. It's part of the push to help students make up ground lost during the pandemic.

The district's request for proposals seeks national, regional and local agencies to submit evidence-based plans to help students gain ground in reading, math and science. The tutoring can take place after school, on weekends or during summers.

“It is clear that we must intervene now to improve outcomes for many of our students, especially those from traditionally underserved racial and socioeconomic backgrounds,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said in a statement. “Gaps in student achievement that existed before the pandemic have grown wider, and they will not narrow without expanding learning opportunities and support beyond the time students are with our teachers and staff in classrooms during the school week.”

Back to school from CMS.jpeg
Education
RELATED: CMS says test scores paint a bleak but accurate picture of the pandemic's damage
Ann Doss Helms
,

Students across the country saw proficiency levels plunge as remote and hybrid learning disrupted classes. CMS saw steep drops in 2020 test scores across racial and economic groups.

Proposals are due Nov. 4. The support programs will start as early as the second semester and can run through summer 2024.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms