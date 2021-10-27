Catawba County Schools adds bonuses to attract teachers and other staff

Catawba County Schools is the latest Charlotte-area district weighing in with new bonuses to attract teachers and other employees in a competitive market.

The new incentives include:

Signing bonuses of $1,000 for teachers and $500 for other staff.

Bonuses of up to $150 a month for substitute teachers, based on the number of days worked.

Retention bonuses totaling $2,000 for all full-time employees who work the full school year.

The district is using federal COVID-19 relief money to cover costs.

Districts across North Carolina are facing staff shortages that make it hard to cover classrooms and keep in-person classes running. The state principals’ association has identified that as this year’s biggest challenge.