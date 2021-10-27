© 2021 WFAE
Education

Catawba County Schools adds bonuses to attract teachers and other staff

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 27, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT
Catawba County class 2.png
Catawba County Schools

Catawba County Schools is the latest Charlotte-area district weighing in with new bonuses to attract teachers and other employees in a competitive market.

The new incentives include:

  • Signing bonuses of $1,000 for teachers and $500 for other staff.
  • Bonuses of up to $150 a month for substitute teachers, based on the number of days worked.
  • Retention bonuses totaling $2,000 for all full-time employees who work the full school year.

The district is using federal COVID-19 relief money to cover costs.

Districts across North Carolina are facing staff shortages that make it hard to cover classrooms and keep in-person classes running. The state principals’ association has identified that as this year’s biggest challenge.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
