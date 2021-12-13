Long-awaited CMS gun safety plan could be unveiled at Tuesday's school board meeting

The biggest item on Tuesday’s Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board agenda is one that’s not specifically on the agenda : a report on specific actions to protect schools from an influx of guns.

Superintendent Earnest Winston will give a report early in the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. And board Chair Elyse Dashew has told WFAE she expects “concrete steps” before the end of 2021. Tuesday’s meeting is the only one scheduled for the rest of this month.

As of Monday morning, neither Dashew nor the CMS communications office had responded to queries about whether Winston will present a plan at the meeting.

Pressure for new action has grown as the number of guns keeps rising. Late last week, CMS reported confiscating 22 guns so far this school year, tying the 2018-19 record for an entire school year. Thursday night Winston sent out a 5-minute video addressing “a disturbing and dangerous pattern of violent behavior plaguing our schools.”

“We are taking steps focused on four main areas: personnel, building structures, education and prevention,” he said in the video. “Focusing on a holistic approach in partnership with our community will help ensure students and staff are safe and to prevent firearms and other weapons from entering our schools.”

Earlier this month Winston said he has ordered clear book bags for all high school students and doubled random safety screenings at middle and high schools. CMS has placed a $441,792 order with the Office Depot on J.W. Clay Boulevard for 46,000 clear book bags, but Winston says they won’t be delivered until February.

Winston’s letter to families said he has spoken to manufacturers about metal detectors and wands, but didn’t say what his plan for them was.

Several people have signed up to speak about safety concerns during Tuesday’s public comment period.