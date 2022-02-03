© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
covid logo covid-19 page wfae dc 2 black.jpg
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Omicron surge has increased school mask mandates, NC health director says

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published February 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST
Masks first day from CMS.jpeg
Nancy Pierce
/
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has required masks inside schools since the pandemic began.

North Carolina’s health director says the spike in COVID-19 cases after winter break has nudged more school districts to require masks. Elizabeth Tilson told the state Board of Education Thursday that as of Friday, 87 districts covering almost 80% of students require face coverings inside schools.

"As I know you all are aware, there is no statewide mask mandate. We do leave that to our local school boards to make that decision," she said. "And you can see several have shifted in January in response to the surge."

NC mask policy graphic.png
NC Department of Health and Human Services

The landscape of mask requirements constantly changes, because state law requires school boards to vote on mask policies at least once a month. Tilson noted that COVID-19 metrics are all starting to come down but remain well above the level where the state considers it safe to end school mask mandates.

All of North Carolina and most of the nation is still rated as "high transmission" by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state suggests school districts can stop requiring masks when the rating reaches "moderate" or better.

Masks are currently required in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Iredell-Statesville, Mooresville and Hickory schools. They’re optional in Union, Gaston, Lincoln and Catawba counties.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Education
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms