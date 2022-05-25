$5 billion CMS construction list includes uptown high school and regional sports fields

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Tuesday released a ranked list of 125 projects that would shuffle locations of magnet programs, reduce reliance on mobile classrooms and take a new approach to high school sports.

It’s a first step toward choosing a shorter list of projects for a 2023 bond referendum, the first since voters approved a record $992 million five years ago. Construction consultant Dennis LaCaria said after the board meeting the 2023 request is likely to be $2 billion or more, based on rising construction costs.

A plan to build regional athletic facilities at a cost of about $70 million each generated discussion at Tuesday’s school board meeting. LaCaria said they’d have swimming pools, ball fields, tennis courts and football stadiums, all big enough to host major tournaments and competitions.

He said high schools would still have facilities big enough for physical education classes and sports practices, but might not include stadiums with press boxes and large numbers of bleachers. That would cut the cost of some renovations, he said, and allow CMS to build different types of high schools as land costs spike.

“We do have land already earmarked to do a number of these if this is something that we decide as a community to pursue,” he said.

A promise long delayed

One of the top-ranked projects is a $175 million multi-story high school next to Metro School in uptown Charlotte. It would be a medical technology magnet school, working in partnership with Atrium Health and Central Piedmont Community College.

Board Chair Elyse Dashew said the school “is truly going to take us into the next era of Charlotte,” preparing students for jobs in the medical and support fields. At the same time, she said, it could help address a historic injustice.

Second Ward High School, an all-Black school that used to occupy that site, was demolished in 1969 as part of the “urban renewal” destruction of the Brooklyn neighborhood. Dashew noted that school officials at the time promised to rebuild it.

“And that promise was never kept,” she said. “So perhaps we’ve finally hit upon the time to make good on that promise.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Site study for a new Second Ward High School.

Time for public feedback

Tuesday’s report includes a ranking system that includes an “educational environment index.” Schools get extra points toward renovation or replacement if conditions impede learning — things like poor air circulation, noisy heating and air-conditioning systems, lack of natural daylight and designs that make it hard to keep students safe.

LaCaria said the system also aims to reduce reliance on mobile classrooms, which can lead to overcrowded cafeterias and staggered lunches that run from morning to near dismissal time.

One thing that’s missing from Tuesday’s report is enrollment projections. LaCaria said the pandemic brought a plunge in students in CMS and many other districts, and it’s still not clear how to forecast enrollment in the coming years. He said the district hopes to get a better grasp on that when next year’s tally is taken in the fall.

LaCaria said the rating system and the preliminary list are intended as starting points, with months of public engagement planned before the board votes on a bond list early next year. For instance, he said, CMS will launch a public survey about magnet programs this week.

Top projects

Here are some of the highest-ranked projects on the list: