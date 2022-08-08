© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Tuesday brings one more chance to speak on new CMS boundaries for 2023

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
South elementary rendering.png
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Rendering of one of the three elementary schools opening in August 2023.

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will present plans Tuesday for boundaries for three new elementary schools opening in 2023, plus a new Montessori magnet school in an existing building. That will be followed by a public hearing at Tuesday’s school board meeting, with a vote Aug. 23.

Hattabaugh’s recommendations include:

  • A new school south of J.W. Grier Academy in east Charlotte would create boundary changes for Grier, Hidden Valley, Newell and Reedy Creek elementary schools. The new school is expected to open with about 625 students. Some students would also see a change in their middle and high school assignments.

  • A second new school in east Charlotte would create boundary changes for Albemarle Road, Idlewild, Windsor Park and Winterfield elementary schools. Charlotte East Language Academy, a K-8 school at the old Eastland Mall site, would also give up its neighborhood zone and become a full Spanish immersion magnet school. The new school is projected to open with about 585 students.

  • A new school in the county’s southern tip would pull students from Ballantyne, Elon Park and Hawk Ridge elementary schools. The new school is expected to open with about 650 students, and no immediate changes to middle and high school assignments are planned.

  • The Lincoln Heights school in north Charlotte would reopen as a Montessori magnet school for grades preK-6.

  • E.E. Waddell school in southwest Charlotte, which opened as a high school, then served as a K-8 magnet school, is scheduled to reopen as a magnet high school. Hattabaugh’s plan calls for it to house the Performance Learning Center, the district’s virtual school and a new program for recent immigrants who are learning to speak English. The district will continue to look at additional programs for Waddell.

  • Turning Point Academy, an alternative program for students with discipline problems, would move into the Performance Learning Center space in north Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood.

People who want to weigh in on the assignment changes — or discuss other issues during the public comment period — should email boardservices@cms.k12.nc.us or call 980-343-5163 by noon Tuesday.

The 2023 changes are part of a comprehensive plan for student assignment and facilities that’s expected to include a bond referendum next year.

Tags

Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms