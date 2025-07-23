© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers open training camp with a dose of optimism

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 23, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
The Carolina Panthers open training camp Wednesday with a dose of optimism after winning two of their last three games in 2024. Offensive lineman Robert Hunt was named to the NFL Pro Bowl last season and says he’s ready for more, and so is Charlotte.

"You can feel it, man. This city, speaking for the city has a lot of hope, they want winners, and you can feel it once it's kind of close, like even - we won five games last year, which is not great, by any means, but it felt like we were doing something great, you know what I mean, because it's what the city looking for," he said.

Fans won’t be allowed into the training camp sessions this year during construction of the uptown practice facility, with the exception of the annual Fan Fest event on Aug. 2.

The first preseason game is at home Aug. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he's covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
