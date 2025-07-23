Carolina Panthers open training camp with a dose of optimism

The Carolina Panthers open training camp Wednesday with a dose of optimism after winning two of their last three games in 2024. Offensive lineman Robert Hunt was named to the NFL Pro Bowl last season and says he’s ready for more, and so is Charlotte.

"You can feel it, man. This city, speaking for the city has a lot of hope, they want winners, and you can feel it once it's kind of close, like even - we won five games last year, which is not great, by any means, but it felt like we were doing something great, you know what I mean, because it's what the city looking for," he said.

Fans won’t be allowed into the training camp sessions this year during construction of the uptown practice facility, with the exception of the annual Fan Fest event on Aug. 2.

The first preseason game is at home Aug. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.