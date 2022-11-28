CMS seeks feedback on bonds and superintendent search this week

Leaders of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are using the time between the election and the Dec. 13 swearing-in of five new school board members to wrap up public engagement sessions on school construction, student assignment and the search for a new superintendent.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday the district will hold a virtual wrap-up on six weeks of public discussions related to student assignment and long-term construction plans. Sign up here to take part. The board plans to do a major student assignment review in 2023 and choose projects for a bond referendum in November (more about that process here).

The board is also holding three focus groups with invited leaders on what people want to see in a new superintendent. The sessions will be streamed on the board’s Facebook page. The board will hear from nonprofit leaders at 11: 30 a.m. Thursday, faith leaders at 10 a.m. Friday and educators at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Board members elected Nov. 8 will be sworn in Dec. 13. Soon afterward, they’ll start making decisions about choosing an interim superintendent and launching a search for a permanent one, after interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh’s recent surprise announcement that he plans to resign at the end of December. They’ll also begin reviewing school boundaries, magnet programs and construction priorities in preparation for a 2023 bond referendum.