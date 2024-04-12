‘What’s your E?’ CMS celebrates seniors with post-graduation plans

These days, it’s not enough to graduate from high school. Like districts across the state and nation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is pushing students to have a plan for next steps before they walk that stage.

On Thursday CMS held a “What’s Your E?” celebration at Bank of America Stadium for more than 600 seniors who are enrolled, enlisted or employed (hence, the “E”). CMS has long worked to make sure high school students are aiming toward post-graduation goals, whether that means piling up tuition-free college credits, earning career-tech credentials for skilled trades or signing up for JROTC programs.

The CMS board recently adopted preparation for the three E’s as one of its four academic goals for the next five years.

Suhaib Kulatein and Akiya Black are about to graduate from Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences, a small specialty high school. They’re both part of Rise To Success, a partnership with Atrium Health that allows them to work for Atrium and attend community college straight out of high school.

Ann Doss Helms / WFAE Providence High senior Aadi Pattanaik will enlist in the Marine Corps this summer.

Kulatein says he wants to work in radiation technology, while Black is working toward becoming a lab technician.

JROTC programs can introduce students to military careers. Aadi Pattanaik, a Providence High senior, says he’ll enlist in the Marines to study combat engineering — “construction, demolition, things like that.”

“My freshman year I had a Marine Corps instructor and he was just so well put together and I was just really impressed by him,” Pattanaik said.

Cesare Sottile says his JROTC instructors at South Meck put him on the path to enlist in the Army National Guard after graduation, with plans to eventually go to college.

Ann Doss Helms / WFAE Cesare Sottile, a senior at South Meck, will join the Army National Guard.

“They gave me all the tools I needed and made the path easier for me,” he said.

The biggest “E” group at Thursday’s celebration was students following the traditional path: Enrollment in college.

Abby Law from Hough High has been accepted to the University of Kentucky to major in health sciences. She says the high-level classes she’s taken in high school have gotten her ready.

All CMS high schools offer Advanced Placement, dual-enrollment community college classes and other programs that introduce students to college-level work, often earning credits that will transfer after graduation.

Ann Doss Helms / WFAE Carmen Penasoto will go to Hampton University after graduating from Olympic High School.

Carmen Penasoto plans to study aviation science at Hampton University after she graduates from Olympic, which offers a strong array of career-tech programs that can lead to apprenticeships. She credits the school’s TRIO program, which provides support and college visits, with helping her formulate a plan.

“I want to be a commercial pilot,” she said. Less than 1% of commercial pilots are Black women, she said, and “I want to be part of that 1%.”

Trying to track “3E” prep

After years of focusing on test scores and high school graduation rates, schools across the country have realized that’s not enough to prepare teens for adult success.

Catherine Truitt, North Carolina’s superintendent of public instruction, has suggested that preparation for college enrollment, enlistment or employment should be part of a more sophisticated school performance rating.

But there’s an obstacle: Neither the state nor CMS currently has ways to track that data. While they’re working on it, CMS convened students who, two months before graduation, have reported a commitment to one of those paths.

CMS leaders, business officials and former Carolina Panthers player Steve Smith Sr. offered advice and encouragement.

Darren Ashe heads The ROC, a program that helps CMS students prepare for construction trades. He said even college students will need to keep thinking ahead to what employers need.

“They want somebody that has a specific skill in something that others can’t do, that computers can’t do, AI can’t do,” he said.

School board Chair Stephanie Sneed suggested another E for the teens to keep in mind: “Excel, excel, excel. We expect you to and we will help you to excel.”

And Superintendent Crystal Hill, speaking to the college-bound group, said they’ll be part of helping CMS meet its goals.

“Your decision to enroll is laying the foundation for your future. You’re also inspiring younger students to follow in your footsteps,” she said. “So you all are a role model for other generations to come.”