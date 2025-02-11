Charlotte Catholic High School principal resigns

Charlotte Catholic High School principal Lori Phillips is stepping down effective Friday, the Diocese of Charlotte announced Friday.

The resignation comes after a flurry of controversies in recent weeks. Those include the Diocese’s recent decision to switch to a Catholic-centric accreditation system called Lumen, which prompted petitions and pushback from parents, including a recent petition calling for votes of no confidence in Phillips and the Diocese Superintendent Gregory Monroe.

Phillips drew criticism this week after a video circulated online showing her meeting with parents to address concerns. When a parent suggested there was a “culture problem” at the school, Phillips agreed and said, “There is a culture problem right here” as she gestured to the meeting attendees.

"I joined you in 2023 with the highest hopes and best interests of your children at heart," Phillips said in a statement, included in a letter to the community from Monroe. "Over this time, I have come to love and appreciate this community. Now, however, for the sake of the school, I believe it is best for me to step down from Charlotte Catholic so that everyone can refocus on what matters most — our students."

Parents had expressed concerns about the district's shift from Cognia Accreditation to Lumen — an accreditation system created by the Catholic University of America that focuses specifically on Catholic schools. Parents feared Lumen won't be held in the same regard when students applied to colleges, and a petition called on the district to pursue a dual accreditation.

Monroe has stood by the decision to use Lumen, arguing it meets the same standards as any other accrediting body. All of the Diocese's schools have made the switch, Monroe noted.

The petition had also raised concern about recent staff departures and changes to curriculum.