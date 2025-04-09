© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CMS approves next year's school calendar, with an eye on Raleigh and possible changes

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published April 9, 2025 at 4:56 PM EDT
Reid Park Academy
WFAE
Reid Park Academy

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has adopted its 2026-27 academic calendar. The school year is set to start Tuesday, Aug. 25. But some local and state leaders continue to call for a change in state law to allow schools to start sooner. A bill to that effect has been introduced in the General Assembly.

CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill said the district would revisit the calendar if such a change was approved.

“The elephant in the room, obviously, is potential changes to calendar law. But at this time, the calendar that we’ve presented is in alignment with current legislation, and if any changes are made, we will go back and revisit," Hill told the school board this week.

Current law requires schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

But schools across the state have long called for the flexibility to start earlier so that the semester ends just before winter break.

Many schools openly ignore the law and start earlier, but so far, CMS has not done so. However, the board has advocated for the change in its legislative agenda, and a recent district wide survey suggested local support for the idea.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell