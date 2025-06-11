Niner University Elementary to close after CMS declines to renew contract

An elementary school operated by UNC Charlotte will close its doors after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools declined to renew its contract.

Niner University Elementary was Charlotte’s only lab school, a public school that’s run by a college or university.

It began in 2020, operated by UNC Charlotte’s Cato College of Education under an agreement with CMS, which provided the facility, transportation and meals. When it opened, the program was promoted as an alternative for Charlotte-area families who would otherwise be assigned to a state-identified low-performing school or who struggle in a traditional setting.

Those students would benefit from attending a school run by a college focused specifically on education — one that trains teachers, counselors and administrators.

But in a message to the university last week, CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill said the district would not renew its agreement with UNC Charlotte when it expires June 30. She cited the school’s aging facility and declining enrollment numbers.

The agreement signed in May 2020 anticipated at least 300 students at the school by the 2023-24 academic year, but in her letter, Hill noted the school had not reached those numbers.

“These concerns have led us to conclude that continuing the current agreement is no longer sustainable,” Hill wrote. “We are committed to supporting every student and family affected by this transition.”

CMS says the notification was meant to give families time to transition ahead of this upcoming school year. Niner staff are also encouraged to apply for vacant CMS positions.

In a statement to WFAE, UNC Charlotte said it’s “disappointed” by CMS’s decision and is “committed to supporting the school’s staff as well as the affected students and families during this transition.”

“We are proud of the hundreds of students who have come through NUE since it opened in August 2020,” the university said in a statement.