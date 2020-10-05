-
Most college students haven’t been in a classroom since spring break. As these students get ready to start college, COVID-19 continues to change the way…
-
Thursday marks one year since a gunman opened fire on a UNC Charlotte building during the last day of spring semester classes. Two students died that day…
-
The leader of North Carolina's public university system — a former top government health official — said Wednesday that he plans to reopen campuses in the…
-
Thursday marks one year since a gunman opened fire on a UNC Charlotte building during the last day of spring semester classes. The violence resulted in…
-
Sharon Gaber, the current president of the University of Toledo in Ohio, has been named UNC Charlotte’s newest chancellor.Gaber’s appointment was approved…
-
Atrium and Novant Health systems are working with Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte to set up a field hospital for coronavirus patients in “a…
-
UNC Charlotte saw a quick and generous response when it launched an emergency fund for students who lost their dorm rooms and meal plans when the…
-
Because of concerns about the coronavirus, UNC Charlotte has canceled a concert planned for its Day of Remembrance on April 30, the one-year anniversary…
-
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week advised colleges and universities worldwide to consider postponing or canceling…
-
Mecklenburg County Public Health and the NC Division of Public Health are investigating two potential cases of tuberculosis at UNC Charlotte, the county…