© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CMS school choice lottery is open

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT

The lottery for students to choose magnet programs opened on Monday, and Superintendent Crystal Hill said families submitted more than 1,200 applications on the first day.

Parents will be able to explore school choice options and ask questions at this year’s Endless Possibilities event. That will be held at the Park Expo and Conference Center on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

To apply to the school lottery, parents have to register students in CMS and get a student ID. You can register online. You can then apply to your chosen school using the family dashboard.

All applications are processed after the window closes in December, so applying early doesn’t give you a higher chance of being assigned to your school. Email notifications will be sent in January.
Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell