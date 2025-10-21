© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Union County Public Schools moves forward on teacher raises after delay

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 21, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT

Union County School Board’s finance committee has officially proposed a $1,000 increase to the district’s local teacher pay supplement. It will come up for a vote at the UCPS Board of Education on Nov. 6.

The raise would be retroactive to July 2025. This comes after UCPS delayed implementation of the raise over uncertainty due to the lack of a state budget.

The delay made headlines after the Union County Board of Commissioners wrote an open letter to the school board claiming commissioners were disheartened that the funding was not allocated.

The letter referenced communications from school officials that implied a lack of county funding was to blame, though the county had allocated funding for the raise. UCPS officials have said this communication was a misunderstanding.
Tags
Education Union County Public Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell