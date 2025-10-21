Union County Public Schools moves forward on teacher raises after delay

Union County School Board’s finance committee has officially proposed a $1,000 increase to the district’s local teacher pay supplement. It will come up for a vote at the UCPS Board of Education on Nov. 6.

The raise would be retroactive to July 2025. This comes after UCPS delayed implementation of the raise over uncertainty due to the lack of a state budget.

The delay made headlines after the Union County Board of Commissioners wrote an open letter to the school board claiming commissioners were disheartened that the funding was not allocated.

The letter referenced communications from school officials that implied a lack of county funding was to blame, though the county had allocated funding for the raise. UCPS officials have said this communication was a misunderstanding.