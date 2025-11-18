Tensions continue to flare in Union County over teacher salary

Tensions flared again Monday night in Union County as Union County Public School teachers continue to call on local leaders to make good on a $2,000 raise that was proposed earlier this year.

Nearly two weeks after teachers rallied at a UCPS Board meeting to protest a $1,000 raise that’s half what they were expecting, teachers again spoke out — this time at the county board of commissioners meeting. Many who spoke at the meeting blamed the county for failing to fund the schools’ full budget request last spring.

“A thousand dollars is not a lot of money. You guys should find it somewhere,” said Pamela Carlton, president of the Union County chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators. She referenced Union County Public Schools’ status as the top-performing district in the state.

“We shouldn’t have to beg,” she said. “We made this county No. 1.”

Others, like Colleen MacIntyre, criticized both boards, whose members have publicly blamed each other for the controversy.

“To be frank, it does not matter whose fault it is. Both boards have continued to show us the same clear message — that we are not valued,” she said.

The tensions were on display during Commissioner Christina Helms’ ostensibly unrelated Thanksgiving message. When she noted that there are many things “we don’t appreciate,” the room full of educators laughed.

“OK, that was completely unnecessary, but thank you,” Helms said.

Commissioner Brian Helms was the only board member to directly respond to the public commenters, noting that Union County ranks 6th in overall school funding in North Carolina — and that that’s largely driven by the county’s funding. He noted the county ranks near the bottom of state and federal funding rankings statewide.

“That tells me that local funding is not the issue,” he said.

But that seemed unlikely to settle things. As Board Chair Melissa Merrell adjourned the meeting, the room erupted in groans.