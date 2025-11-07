Union County school board approves salary supplement

Two weeks ago, hundreds of Union County Public Schools teachers called in sick to protest a $1,000 increase to the local teacher salary supplement — half of what had initially been proposed.

On Thursday, the school board approved the $1,000 supplement amid rumblings of more teacher protests.

The saga has pitted the Union County school board and county commission against each other. The two boards have traded public statements accusing each other of mishandling communications around the supplement. The county commissioners have chided the district for freezing local salary supplements due to state budget uncertainty and, at a recent meeting, suggested it’s up to UCPS to find the money for a larger supplement in its allocated funding.

Thursday night, school officials reiterated that the supplement came up short because the county didn't fully fund the district’s initial budget request last spring. That request would have been enough to provide $2,000 supplement increases, according to Superintendent Andrew Houlihan. School board members expressed frustration over the commissioners’ comments.

“Some of your friends in the county commissioners are showing us again who they really are,” said board member John Kirkpatrick. “This should not even be a conversation that we should be having.”

Some who spoke during public comments thanked the board for approving the $1,000 supplement. But they also expressed concern over the state of teacher pay and said the supplement was not enough. Several voiced frustrations with both boards over how the situation was handled.

“I am deeply concerned about the lack of transparency that is occurring between the board of county commissioners and the board of education regarding all finances, especially the $2,000 stipend,” said Amy Brantley, a Kensington Elementary School employee and a parent.

Pamela Carlton of the Union County chapter of the state teachers union said the group planned to continue organizing locally and would attend the next county commissioners’ meeting. They also plan to organize in Raleigh.

“We’re not going to stop at Union County,” Carlton said. “We’re going to Raleigh. Because it is time for legislators and the General Assembly to understand that we got a voice. We deserve to be respected.”

She said the union was not encouraging teachers to walk out of classrooms Friday amid rumors of statewide walkouts over teacher pay.

While the state sets base teacher salary, counties can provide supplemental funding to boost salaries. With the $1,000 supplement, Union County’s total supplement is $7,341. With the increase, Union County staff estimates the district will move up from the 37th highest supplement in the state to 18th. The district ranked No. 1 in the state on state tests this year.