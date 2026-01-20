Barber-Scotia College regains tax-exempt status

Barber-Scotia College in Concord has regained its tax-exempt status after a ruling by the North Carolina Property Tax Commission.

The commission ruled last week that the historically Black college is eligible for property tax exemptions for its campus, reversing a 2023 decision by Cabarrus County that removed the exemption.

Barber-Scotia lost its accreditation in 2004 and has struggled with enrollment for years. According to The Charlotte Observer, the school had just four students enrolled online in 2023. By fall 2025, the college reported enrollment had grown to 114 students.Founded in 1867, Barber-Scotia sits on a 23-acre campus in Concord. College leaders launched a five-year strategic plan in 2022 aimed at stabilizing operations and laying the groundwork for restoring full accreditation.

The tax ruling provides financial relief as the school continues efforts to rebuild and expand its academic programs.