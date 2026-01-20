© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Barber-Scotia College regains tax-exempt status

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 20, 2026 at 7:59 AM EST

Barber-Scotia College in Concord has regained its tax-exempt status after a ruling by the North Carolina Property Tax Commission.

The commission ruled last week that the historically Black college is eligible for property tax exemptions for its campus, reversing a 2023 decision by Cabarrus County that removed the exemption.

Barber-Scotia lost its accreditation in 2004 and has struggled with enrollment for years. According to The Charlotte Observer, the school had just four students enrolled online in 2023. By fall 2025, the college reported enrollment had grown to 114 students.Founded in 1867, Barber-Scotia sits on a 23-acre campus in Concord. College leaders launched a five-year strategic plan in 2022 aimed at stabilizing operations and laying the groundwork for restoring full accreditation.

The tax ruling provides financial relief as the school continues efforts to rebuild and expand its academic programs.
Education
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports