Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, other districts close or switch to remote learning Tuesday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will have a remote school day for students Tuesday. CMS says instruction will be asynchronous, so students will work independently on assignments provided in advance, with assignments due the next school day. All before and after-school programs are cancelled, with athletics and extracurricular activities to be rescheduled.

Iredell-Statesville Schools also announced a remote learning day for Tuesday.

Catawba County Schools announced it will be closed Tuesday, with tentative plans to pursue a remote learning day for students on Wednesday, though the district says that could still change.

Cabarrus County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions throughout the county. All athletic, extra-curricular and community use events are cancelled as well.