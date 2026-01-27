© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools shifts to remote learning again on Wednesday

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:15 PM EST
The hills behind Charlotte's Veterans Park were filled with shrieks and laughter as sledders took advantage of a frosty coating of sleet and ice on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools buildings will be closed to students, faculty and staff again on Wednesday. Students are expected to hold another asynchronous, remote learning day.

Roads were largely cleared Tuesday and most government services such as county offices and the library system reopened. But CMS said winter conditions would prevent school buildings from reopening on Wednesday. Here's the message the district sent to families:

"Due to winter weather conditions across the county, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will have a remote school day for students on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. All CMS district, school, and work locations will be closed for students. Instruction will be asynchronous, meaning students will work independently and complete assignments provided in advance by their teachers. There will be no live online sessions during this remote learning day, and all completed work will be due the next scheduled school day. Please note:

  • All before-school and after-school programs (BSEP and ASEP) are canceled.
  • Athletic events and extracurricular activities will be rescheduled. Updated dates will be shared as soon as possible.

All CMS buildings will remain closed for students to allow our teams time to prepare schools and ensure safety. This includes clearing ice and debris from school campuses, checking bus routes and secondary roadways, and confirming that schools are ready for reopening."

Gaston County Schools also moved to a remote learning day on Wednesday. Officials said icy conditions are expected in some parts of the county.

WFAE staff and wire reports
