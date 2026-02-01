Union County Public Schools closed Monday

Union County Public Schools will be closed Monday due to the effects of this weekend's snowstorm.

In a message posted to its website, district officials said:

Tomorrow (Monday) will be an optional remote workday for employees.

There is no remote instruction tomorrow and a make-up day is not needed.

All UCPS facilities will be closed, and all district, school, after-school and athletic events are cancelled.

UCPS will announce plans for Tuesday by 6 pm on Monday.