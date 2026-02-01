Union County Public Schools closed Monday
Union County Public Schools will be closed Monday due to the effects of this weekend's snowstorm.
In a message posted to its website, district officials said:
- Tomorrow (Monday) will be an optional remote workday for employees.
- There is no remote instruction tomorrow and a make-up day is not needed.
- All UCPS facilities will be closed, and all district, school, after-school and athletic events are cancelled.
UCPS will announce plans for Tuesday by 6 pm on Monday.