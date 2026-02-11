© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMS offers new online instructional resources for families during absences

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:56 AM EST
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it’s offering new grade-level instructional materials that families can access online in the event of absences due to illness, weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Superintendent Crystal Hill says the goal is to help students better prepare for a return to the classroom while they’re out.

“These materials provide short-term learning support during absences and serve as a bridge, not a replacement, for high-quality instruction delivered by our educators,” Hill said.

The materials are available online and will soon be available through the ParentSquare communication app.

Hill said the district is still committed to maintaining in-person attendance expectations and working with the community to improve attendance.

Recently, inclement weather caused CMS to alter its operations on eight consecutive days, with three cancellations, three remote learning days and two delayed openings.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter.
