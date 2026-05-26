Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board plans wide-ranging compliance assessment

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education plans to hire an outside firm to conduct a broad, wide-ranging compliance assessment of the district.

According to a request for information issued in April, the board wants a firm to assess district policies, procedures and practices and determine whether the district is complying with federal and state law, analyze potential risks and make recommendations.

The review would include “the Human Resources and Finance departments, as well as any other departments or areas as deemed necessary,” according to the request.

Board Chair Stephanie Sneed said the assessment was not prompted by any specific concern, but rather something the board believed was best practice for an organization of its size. She anticipated it would be a broad, general overview of the district’s policies and practices.

“We have an over $2 billion budget. And we also have an over $2 billion bond as well,” Sneed said. “So to make sure that we are identifying the areas that we need improvement on, or that we have the greatest risk, or things that we’re doing well.”

Public records requests show several firms submitted information in response to the district’s request.

Sneed told WFAE last week that she expected the selection to be finalized and the assessment to begin within days.

It’s the latest of a flurry of shifts the CMS board has made with regard to its oversight function. In recent months, the board eliminated its Office of Compliance and Transparency , and has instead moved to combine that function with its Office of General Counsel .

Meanwhile, the board’s attorney, André Mayes, stepped down in January, receiving $289,000 in severance, according to a separation agreement. That position remains vacant, though the board recently put out a request for information on search firms.

Sneed said a timeline regarding the attorney search will be developed soon, now that the board is through the budget process.