Energy & Environment

Charlotte Airport Adds Electric Buses

WFAE | By Jesse Steinmetz
Published October 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
IMG-6430.JPG
Jesse Steinmetz/WFAE
Several of Charlotte Douglas International Airport's new fleet of electric buses.

Charlotte Douglas International airport announced on Monday it is adding five new electric buses to its fleet. On Tuesday, they will begin transporting passengers to and from the terminal.

Over the next seven to 10 years, the airport plans to replace its 70 diesel-powered buses with 50 electric buses.

The airport says the first five buses will save it about 50,000 gallons of diesel fuel and roughly $90,000 annually. In addition to being more eco-friendly, the buses offer a smoother and quieter ride.

“It’s very quiet if it wasn’t for the air conditioner," said bus driver Lea Orr. "Sometimes you have to look because you’re not sure if it’s even running.”

The airport said replacing the entire diesel fleet will have an annual impact equal to removing 2,900 cars from city streets.

Acting Aviation Director Haley Gentry called it a “next chapter toward greater sustainability and operating a more efficient vehicle fleet.”

In a press release, the airport stated the move supports the city of Charlotte’s Strategic Energy Action Plan, which aims to have city fleet and facilities fueled by 100% zero-carbon sources within a decade.

Energy & Environment
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Assistant Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
