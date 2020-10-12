Charlotte Airport Adds Electric Buses

Charlotte Douglas International airport announced on Monday it is adding five new electric buses to its fleet. On Tuesday, they will begin transporting passengers to and from the terminal.

Over the next seven to 10 years, the airport plans to replace its 70 diesel-powered buses with 50 electric buses.

The airport says the first five buses will save it about 50,000 gallons of diesel fuel and roughly $90,000 annually. In addition to being more eco-friendly, the buses offer a smoother and quieter ride.

“It’s very quiet if it wasn’t for the air conditioner," said bus driver Lea Orr. "Sometimes you have to look because you’re not sure if it’s even running.”

The airport said replacing the entire diesel fleet will have an annual impact equal to removing 2,900 cars from city streets.

Acting Aviation Director Haley Gentry called it a “next chapter toward greater sustainability and operating a more efficient vehicle fleet.”

In a press release, the airport stated the move supports the city of Charlotte’s Strategic Energy Action Plan, which aims to have city fleet and facilities fueled by 100% zero-carbon sources within a decade.