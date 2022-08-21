Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames

Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area.

Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall flame from a large vertical pipe.

"It’s important for residents to know about this work in advance to avoid any undue concerns and unnecessary calls to 911," spokesman Zachary Vavricka said.

The work is scheduled to last through Friday, Aug. 26, weather permitting. It will happen near 2781 Lee Lawing Road, off N.C. 150.