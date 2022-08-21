© 2022 WFAE
Energy & Environment

Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published August 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Flaring Photo.png
Piedmont Natural Gas
/
Gas line maintenance in Lincoln County this week will include a gas flare like this one. Piedmont Natural Gas wants to make sure residents aren't alarmed.

Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area.

Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall flame from a large vertical pipe.

"It’s important for residents to know about this work in advance to avoid any undue concerns and unnecessary calls to 911," spokesman Zachary Vavricka said.

The work is scheduled to last through Friday, Aug. 26, weather permitting. It will happen near 2781 Lee Lawing Road, off N.C. 150.

Flaring Photo 2.png
Piedmont Natural Gas
/
Piedmont Natural Gas employees performance maintenance on a gas line. Similar work will happen this week on a gas line in Lincoln County.

Energy & Environment Piedmont Natural GasLincoln County
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
