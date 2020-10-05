-
Public hearings are planned Tuesday night in High Point and Wednesday night in Charlotte on Piedmont Natural Gas's first rate hike request in six…
Piedmont Natural Gas rates are ticking down slightly, thanks to strong sales in recent months, according to a filing Friday with state regulators. By law,…
Updated 3:07 p.m.Warmer winter weather slowed Duke Energy's electricity sales in the first three months of the year. But profits still rose slightly, and…
Oil and gas pipelines planned or under construction around the country have drawn protests - from neighbors, environmentalists and Native American groups.…
Updated 2:34 p.m.Duke Energy says its response to Hurricane Matthew last month could end up costing about $200 million. That news came as CEO Lynn Good…
The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved Duke Energy's $6.7 billion purchase of Piedmont Natural Gas - the final approval needed for the…
State regulators wrapped up a two-day public hearing in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon on the proposed merger of Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas. The…
A public hearing starts Monday in Raleigh on Duke Energy's planned acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas. Approval by the North Carolina Utilities…
Utilities planning the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have altered the route to avoid environmentally sensitive areas. But they say there's no change in the…
Beginning a few decades ago, Duke Energy began buying up plants outside the U.S. It also acquired companies beyond the Carolinas that sell energy on the…