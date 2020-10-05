-
Updated Jan. 22.A growing number of North Carolina counties are becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries, including several in the Charlotte…
-
Heavy rains plagued several North Carolina counties resulting in a fatal crash in Lincoln County, school cancellations in Catawba County and evacuations…
-
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for permission to expand its gas-fired turbine power plant in Lincoln County. Duke says the project is needed to…
-
A beetle known as the Emerald Ash Borer has killed hundreds of ash trees at two land preserves in Lincoln County. The beetles have been in North Carolina…
-
Union County fired Wanda Larson on Friday, accusing the former supervisor with the Department of Social Services of “unacceptable personal conduct and…
-
In the early 2000s, North Carolina experienced a surge in meth use. The state combated that surge by restricting the sale of Sudafed and other…