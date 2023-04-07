Should NC join a regional electricity market? Duke Energy says 'no'

This story appeared first in WFAE reporter David Boraks' weekly newsletter. Subscribe today to get Climate News straight to your email inbox each week.

Advocates for changing the way electricity is managed and delivered in North Carolina are hoping that a bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week will give a boost to the idea. But don't hold your breath: The state's big utility, Duke Energy, opposes it and has a lot of influence at the General Assembly.

State Rep. Larry Strickland and three primary co-sponsors — all Republicans — introduced House Bill 503, the Storm Resiliency Study Act, on March 28. It proposes spending $500,000 for a study of potential electricity market reforms by the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory at UNC-Chapel Hill and outside consultants.

The bill was referred to the House Rules Committee. It's not clear when it might get a hearing.

Supporters say reforms are needed to reduce energy bills and prevent blackouts like those that struck Duke Energy customers last December. They also say increased competition could speed the shift to renewable energy to fight climate change.

Savings for customers could be significant. The proposed study would be similar to one delivered to South Carolina legislators recently that predicts consumers and businesses would save up to $362 million a year if the state joined a regional electricity network. The same consultants in 2019 estimated that North Carolina customers could save up to $600 million a year, though that was not a full-fledged study like the one called for in the bill.

For Duke Energy, there's a lot at stake. Under the state's current regulated monopoly system, with rules it has helped to write, Duke earns a guaranteed return on big investments in power plants and the grid. And since Duke's stock is publicly traded, the steady, predictable rise in profits keeps investors happy.

That's why Duke doesn't want to upend the status quo.

PJM PJM is a regional electricity system operator that serves an area from eastern North Carolina to Michigan. A report for South Carolina lawmakers says joining PJM could save electricity customers $362 million annually.

The study would examine the benefits of switching to some other system, such as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. An RTO is an independent group that coordinates, controls and monitors the electric grid over multiple states in a competitive market. Companies that belong to the system make money by sending electricity to the grid or delivering power from the grid to customers — or both.

The study presented to South Carolina lawmakers two weeks ago said the biggest savings would come by joining PJM, an RTO that manages power over an area from northeastern North Carolina to New Jersey to Illinois.

Duke Energy opposes that idea. Duke spokesman Bill Norton said in an email: "Duke Energy is committed to delivering reliable service to every community we serve at the lowest possible cost, while improving our operations every day. An RTO is not a good fit for North Carolina. We are focused instead on implementing the goals set forth by state leaders in H951 (the state's 2021 energy reform law) and delivering a cleaner, more resilient energy future for all of our customers."

Strickland and other lawmakers, along with consumer and business groups, have urged the state to look at reforms for years. Supporters have argued that besides saving money, a regional energy market could help avoid blackouts like those in December. At that time, Duke Energy underestimated electricity demand and struggled with power plants that shut down because they weren't prepared for frigid weather.

"The Christmas Eve blackouts were an alarming wake-up call for the General Assembly," Strickland said in a press release announcing the bill. "Obviously, our current system is not reliable enough. It’s simply unacceptable in modern North Carolina that cold weather should leave our people, many of them sick or elderly, alone in the frigid dark. That’s not just embarrassing, it seriously threatened people’s lives."

Supporters of reform note that the PJM system had no blackouts during the same storm. Since Duke is not part of PJM, it was unable to buy power it needed from the network. In late January, a collection of environmental and renewable energy groups put out their own analysis arguing that future blackouts could be avoided if North Carolina joins a regional power system.

While Duke is expected to fight any moves toward electricity market reform, there are plenty of groups in North Carolina who would like to see it get a hearing — both consumers and businesses.

Kevin Martin is executive director of the Carolina Utility Customers Association (CUCA), which represents manufacturers. He says the organization has supported studying a competitive electricity market for nearly 20 years.