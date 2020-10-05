NC and Climate Change

-
Like hundreds of other cities, Louisville, Kentucky, is searching for a path to address climate change. Mayor Greg Fischer has declared a climate…
-
With the federal government's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, state and local governments in North Carolina have set their own ambitious…
-
North Carolina is on track to experience the most significant changes to its climate ever by the end of this century, according to a new report.Scientists…
-
The federal government’s leading atmospheric research agency published data this week showing 2019 was North Carolina’s hottest year on record.The data…
-
Thoughts of Yuletide and climate change don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but the state’s Christmas trees are not immune to the threats.Fraser firs are a…
-
When fall arrived this year, it didn't make its entrance with crispy air and cooling temperatures. In fact, the temperature around here was downright…
-
Shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina have long drawn divers and even treasure hunters. Now, species of tropical and subtropical fish are showing...
-
A Duke University climate scientist and 27 former federal environmental officials are calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to order a halt on building new gas…
-
State officials are proposing electric vehicle tax credits and an expanded network of charging stations on state roads as part of their efforts to reduce…
-
State environmental officials have released the draft of a proposed North Carolina Clean Energy Plan, a requirement of Governor Roy Cooper's executive…