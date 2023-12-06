© 2023 WFAE
Climate News
WFAE reporter David Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

The young industry of wind energy has hit economic headwinds in the U.S.

By David Boraks,
Miriam Wasser - WBUR
Published December 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST
Wind turbines offshore
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Two wind turbines off Virginia Beach, Virginia, are a pilot for a 176-turbine wind farm that Dominion Energy plans to build. The project got a key federal approval last week.

At UN climate talks, the global community is looking at tripling the amount of renewables coming online. In the U.S., that's meant a push into offshore wind — but it's been met with fits and starts.
Listen to WFAE's David Boraks and WBUR's Miriam Wasser discuss the economic headwinds and opportunities facing wind energy below.

Challenges and opportunities abound for the young wind energy industry.
The Amazon wind farm in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties in eastern North Carolina is the state's first wind farm.

