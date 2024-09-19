© 2024 WFAE

Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

EV charger manufacturer Alpitronic opens its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT
The city of Charlotte owns one electric semitruck. The truck’s 438-kilowatt-hour battery would take three to six hours to charge using Alpitronic’s 400-kilowatt charger.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
The city of Charlotte owns one electric semitruck. The truck’s 438-kilowatt-hour battery would take three to six hours to charge using Alpitronic’s 400-kilowatt charger.

Electric vehicle charger manufacturer Alpitronic opened its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte on Thursday to help meet the growing demand for EV-charging infrastructure. The European-owned company makes EV charging stations at its manufacturers in Wisconsin and Italy.

Outside the headquarters, Chris Davis, Charlotte’s fleet manager, parked the city’s electric semitruck at Alpitronic’s 400-kilowatt charging station. It can charge Davis’ semitruck fully in three to six hours.

Federal programs are pushing states to ensure access to electric vehicle charging stations every fifty miles along national highways. Charlotte aims to electrify its municipal fleet by 2030, although the city is only 3% of the way there. Transportation emissions are the largest single source of greenhouse gas pollution in the city.

The $9.3 million facility in Charlotte includes a testing lab, training facility and repair center, though most repairs will be conducted virtually or onsite.

The city and county agreed to pay over $300,000 in grants to the company over seven years to bring the project to Charlotte, and the state offered Alpitronic nearly $3 million.

The company currently has only one U.S. public EV charging station, in Portland, Oregon. Mike Doucleff, Alpitronic’s CEO, said they plan to employ around 60 people at the Charlotte site by the end of the year as more chargers roll out.

Logan Rosevear moved back to Charlotte in 2020 after working in the oil and gas industry. He was looking for work as an electrical engineer when he found the product manager position at Alpitronic.

“I was looking for jobs, and there weren't a lot of electrical engineering jobs in the Charlotte area. So, I was worried that I was going to have to leave,” Rosevear said.

Logan Rosevear, project manager at Alpitronic, moved to Charlotte in 2009. He left for college and work, but working at Alpitronic has allowed him to stay close to his family in Mooresville.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
When asked about the lifecycle of the charging stations, Doucleff said the units had a lifespan of 10 years. Alpitronic is currently researching end-of-life options for the units, though none of its charging stations have reached the 10-year mark.

When asked about the lifecycle of the charging stations, Doucleff said the units had a lifespan of 10 years. Alpitronic is currently researching end-of-life options for the units, though none of its charging stations have reached the 10-year mark.

Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
