Mecklenburg discount solar installation program deadline extended

Federal solar tax credits expire at the end of the year, but homeowners, businesses and nonprofits may still have an opportunity to get a solar installation at a discounted price. The deadline to enroll in Mecklenburg’s solar installation group purchase program has been extended to Nov. 28.

Solarize Charlotte-Mecklenburg aims to bring the cost of clean energy down by buying in bulk. The final price per watt is $1.95 — that’s a little under $10,000 for a small rooftop system.

"We were able to get the pricing down to a point where you will be able to save 30% off the cost of the system off the bat," said Don Moreland, founder of Solar Crowdsource, the company administering the campaign. "So, you don’t have to worry about the tax credit because now that 30% savings is built into the price."

Rooftop solar can save homeowners 100 to 200 dollars a month on average on their power bill.