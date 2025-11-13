Mecklenburg County plans teaching farm in Huntersville

Mecklenburg County purchased a historic farm in Huntersville and plans to turn it into a park sometime next year.

The farm sits on 38 acres at the corner of Brown Mill and Beatties Ford Road. Erin Stanforth, sustainability and resilience manager for Mecklenburg County, led a tour of the old milking parlor:

“They didn’t use this site as a dairy any longer, so they started pouring candles onsite,” Stanforth said.

This farm has lived many lives since its dairy farming days in the early 1900s. Now, county leaders envision a farm where volunteers can grow produce, a farm stand and a learning kitchen.

Daniel Austin is the district soil and water conservation supervisor. He also runs Austin-Kidd Farm down the road and is providing input.

“We’re giving ideas,” Austin said. “For instance, with the orchard, what to grow and what not to grow.”

You can learn more about this and similar projects on the county’s website .