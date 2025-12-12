© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

New report finds NC Department of Environmental Quality 'ill-positioned' to face climate and environmental problems

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
The Neuse River inundated this hog farm in Goldsboro, in Wayne County, N.C., after Hurricane Florence.
Rick Dove
/
Waterkeeper Alliance
The Neuse River inundated this hog farm in Goldsboro, in Wayne County, N.C., after Hurricane Florence.

A report from the watchdog group Environmental Integrity Project found that the North Carolina agency responsible for protecting the environment has shrunk rapidly over the last 15 years.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ, lost the highest percentage of staff positions “of any state environmental agency in the U.S.”

DEQ lost nearly a third of its staff — 386 jobs — from 2010 to 2024. The agency also lost a similar percentage of funding.

The report concluded that the cuts leave North Carolina “ill-positioned” to regulate factory farming or respond to the threat of climate-driven storms and flooding.

Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
