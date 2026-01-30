© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Winter storm warning goes into effect, covers Charlotte region this weekend

WFAE
January 30, 2026

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire Charlotte region beginning Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and lasting through 7 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snow, with accumulations between 4 and 7 inches across the area. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour, potentially reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions.

With high temperatures expected to remain in the 20s, snow is likely to stick quickly to roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Officials warn that travel conditions could deteriorate rapidly as early as Friday night.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for possible power outages and difficult road conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the single digits at night as well.

WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports