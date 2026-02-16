© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Stein has appointed a professor from NC State to the North Carolina Utilities Commission

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published February 16, 2026 at 1:36 PM EST

Gov. Stein has appointed John Gajda, a professor at North Carolina State University, to the N.C. Utilities Commission.

Gajda teaches courses on power systems engineering. He also led transmission planning efforts for the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Deployment Office.

The governor appoints two seats on the five-person commission. Gajda has replaced Karen Kemerait and will serve six years.

Stein said in a written statement that he's confident Gajda will serve with a "focus on delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the people of North Carolina."
Energy & Environment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner