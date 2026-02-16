Gov. Stein has appointed a professor from NC State to the North Carolina Utilities Commission

Gov. Stein has appointed John Gajda, a professor at North Carolina State University, to the N.C. Utilities Commission.

Gajda teaches courses on power systems engineering. He also led transmission planning efforts for the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Deployment Office.

The governor appoints two seats on the five-person commission. Gajda has replaced Karen Kemerait and will serve six years.

Stein said in a written statement that he's confident Gajda will serve with a "focus on delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the people of North Carolina."

