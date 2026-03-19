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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County approves $6.3 million for Mallard Creek restoration

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 19, 2026 at 9:04 AM EDT

Mecklenburg County Commissioners have approved $6.3 million to help fund the restoration of Mallard Creek in northeastern Mecklenburg County.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services plans to restore just over a mile of the creek corridor from Mallard Creek Church Road to Interstate 485. The project is intended to improve water quality and habitat and stabilize stream banks.

The work is part of a joint effort with Charlotte Water, which is spending about $20 million to build more than three miles of sanitary sewer in the same area. The Cross Charlotte Trail also has a planned project nearby.

Mallard Creek Greenway runs along the section of Mallard Creek where construction will take place. Nearby residents will be notified if crews need to close portions of the greenway during the work.
Energy & Environment
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain