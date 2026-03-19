Mecklenburg County approves $6.3 million for Mallard Creek restoration

Mecklenburg County Commissioners have approved $6.3 million to help fund the restoration of Mallard Creek in northeastern Mecklenburg County.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services plans to restore just over a mile of the creek corridor from Mallard Creek Church Road to Interstate 485. The project is intended to improve water quality and habitat and stabilize stream banks.

The work is part of a joint effort with Charlotte Water, which is spending about $20 million to build more than three miles of sanitary sewer in the same area. The Cross Charlotte Trail also has a planned project nearby.

Mallard Creek Greenway runs along the section of Mallard Creek where construction will take place. Nearby residents will be notified if crews need to close portions of the greenway during the work.