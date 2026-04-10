Forecasters predict below-average hurricane season and early-season tropical activity

June marks the beginning of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. This week, Colorado State University released its annual forecast , predicting below-average activity with 13 named storms and 2 major hurricanes.

These numbers are down from last year’s prediction of 17 storms and 4 major hurricanes.

That’s partly because La Niña — which is associated with more storm activity in the Atlantic — continues to weaken, as El Niño conditions develop. Forecasters say that despite the mild prediction, it only takes one storm to make landfall for the season to become active.

Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis says that shift could also affect North Carolina’s seven-month drought.

“If we're hoping for some tropical activity to tamp down this drought, the best chances will probably be early on in the summer,” Davis said. “As we head toward the end of the year, chances increase that we will see some other very moisture-rich weather systems begin to move in and affect us as this El Niño takes shape.”