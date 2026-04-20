Public hearing on Duke Energy rate hikes set for next Monday in Charlotte

Duke Energy Carolinas has proposed steep rate hikes starting next year. State regulators will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. next Monday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

The utility is asking to raise average monthly rates by more than $17 in 2027 and $6 in 2028.



Learn more: Duke Energy files to raise North Carolina electricity rates

This is unrelated to the rate hikes the utility proposed last week to recover fuel and power costs from the past six months.

Are you interested in commenting on the Duke Energy hearings? Even if you miss the public hearing, you can still submit a statement of position on the Utility Commission’s website . You’ll need the relevant docket number for your comment: