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Public hearing on Duke Energy rate hikes set for next Monday in Charlotte
Duke Energy Carolinas has proposed steep rate hikes starting next year. State regulators will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. next Monday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
The utility is asking to raise average monthly rates by more than $17 in 2027 and $6 in 2028.
This is unrelated to the rate hikes the utility proposed last week to recover fuel and power costs from the past six months.
Are you interested in commenting on the Duke Energy hearings? Even if you miss the public hearing, you can still submit a statement of position on the Utility Commission’s website. You’ll need the relevant docket number for your comment:
- E-2 SUB 1380: Duke Energy Progress is asking to raise average monthly rates by $28.06 in 2027 and $6.59 in 2028.
- E-7 Sub 1329: Duke Energy Carolinas is asking to raise average monthly rates by $17.22 in 2027 and $6.34 in 2028.
- E-100 Sub 207: Duke Energy’s resource plan, also known as its carbon plan, which includes the utility’s roadmap to building new power plants.