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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County urges safe disposal of lithium-ion batteries amidst fires in waste facilities

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT

As Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, Mecklenburg County officials are reminding residents to properly dispose of lithium-ion batteries after nearly 40 battery-related fires have occurred at county recycling centers so far this year.

County Fire Manager Matt Bixler said rechargeable batteries should never be placed in household recycling bins or trash cans because they can become damaged and ignite.

“They can break and catch fire,” Bixler said.

Bixler also urged residents to follow safe charging practices. He said people should use only manufacturer-approved chargers, charge devices on hard, flat surfaces rather than beds or couches, and unplug batteries once they are fully charged.

He also advised charging battery-powered tools and recreational devices outdoors instead of indoors.

“If it feels hot or swollen, stop using it immediately,” Bixler said.

Residents can dispose of rechargeable batteries free of charge at Mecklenburg County's full-service solid waste centers, including the Hickory Grove Disposal and Recycling Center near Pence Road.
Energy & Environment
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.