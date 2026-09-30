Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney's final day in office is Wednesday
Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney's final day in office is Wednesday after he announced earlier this year that he would step down following years of controversy, including a pantsless episode in town hall that drew national attention.
The resignation comes after mounting pressure from town commissioners.
In April, commissioners voted 4-2 to approve a resolution formally asking Carney to resign and expressing no confidence in his leadership.