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NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney's final day in office is Wednesday

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney's final day in office is Wednesday after he announced earlier this year that he would step down following years of controversy, including a pantsless episode in town hall that drew national attention.

The resignation comes after mounting pressure from town commissioners.

In April, commissioners voted 4-2 to approve a resolution formally asking Carney to resign and expressing no confidence in his leadership.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain