Events Sponsorship 2026-2027

WFAE is a trusted source of news and information for the Charlotte region, reaching more than 700,000 listeners and readers each month across its platforms. Audiences can access award-winning national, international, regional and local coverage from NPR, the BBC, PRX, American Public Media and WFAE’s newsroom. WFAE also produces “Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins,” a weekday public affairs program exploring the issues, ideas and experiences shaping life in the Charlotte region.

WFAE’s events transform the trusted relationship we have with our audience into shared experiences across the Charlotte region. Through conversations, celebrations, performances, tastings and opportunities for discovery, our events create meaningful ways for people to gather, listen, learn and engage.

Each experience is designed to inform, connect and inspire. Some explore the issues shaping our communities; others celebrate local culture, creativity and achievement. Many create moments of delight and togetherness that remind us of what we share. Collectively, these experiences encourage civic participation, deepen understanding and help strengthen our connection as a region.

Our events extend WFAE’s commitment to independent journalism, community-centered storytelling and public service beyond the broadcast and digital platforms. They bring diverse voices into the conversation, foster new relationships and help audiences discover the people, ideas and possibilities shaping our collective future.