Events Sponsorship 2026-2027

Presenting
Highest-level visibility across the event, WFAE’s digital and on-air channels, premium branding, and special participation opportunities.
2026-2027
Overview
WFAE is a trusted source of news and information for the Charlotte region, reaching more than 700,000 listeners and readers each month across its platforms. Audiences can access award-winning national, international, regional and local coverage from NPR, the BBC, PRX, American Public Media and WFAE’s newsroom. WFAE also produces “Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins,” a weekday public affairs program exploring the issues, ideas and experiences shaping life in the Charlotte region.
WFAE’s events transform the trusted relationship we have with our audience into shared experiences across the Charlotte region. Through conversations, celebrations, performances, tastings and opportunities for discovery, our events create meaningful ways for people to gather, listen, learn and engage.
Each experience is designed to inform, connect and inspire. Some explore the issues shaping our communities; others celebrate local culture, creativity and achievement. Many create moments of delight and togetherness that remind us of what we share. Collectively, these experiences encourage civic participation, deepen understanding and help strengthen our connection as a region.
Our events extend WFAE’s commitment to independent journalism, community-centered storytelling and public service beyond the broadcast and digital platforms. They bring diverse voices into the conversation, foster new relationships and help audiences discover the people, ideas and possibilities shaping our collective future.
Why sponsor
A WFAE sponsorship connects your organization with curious, informed and community-minded listeners and readers who value thoughtful journalism, seek meaningful experiences and care deeply about the future of Charlotte and the surrounding region.
When your company sponsors a WFAE event, you demonstrate your support for independent journalism, local storytelling and civic life while aligning your brand with an organization built on trust and public service. You become part of the conversations, celebrations and experiences that bring the region together.
Sponsorship also offers meaningful opportunities to build visibility and relationships through on-air recognition, event branding, audience engagement and high-value networking. Most importantly, it gives your organization the opportunity to connect with philanthropic-minded listeners, community leaders and neighbors who make WFAE part of their daily lives.
Sponsorship levels
Every partnership connects your organization with WFAE’s trusted audience. Sponsorship levels are designed to offer different degrees of visibility, recognition and participation.
Highest-level visibility across the event, WFAE’s digital and on-air channels, premium branding, and special participation opportunities.
Strong event visibility through branding, program recognition, promotional exposure, networking, and select hospitality benefits.
Meaningful recognition through event and program branding, with select networking or promotional benefits.
Foundational event visibility through logo recognition on core event materials.
Have a specific goal in mind? We may be able to create a custom sponsorship package for your organization.
Contact sponsorship@wfae.org to explore the possibilities.
High-profile speakers & sponsors
Some of the region’s and nation’s experts have been featured at WFAE events. Our events also attract sponsors from around the Carolinas.
Previous speakers have included
Cathy Bessant
Former Foundation for the Carolinas and Bank of America Executive
Charis Blackmon
Former Executive Director of the West Side Community Land Trust
Benjamin I. Duncan, II
Chief Resilience Officer, State of South Carolina and South Carolina Office of Resilience
Harvey Gantt
Former Charlotte Mayor
Jeff Gordon
Former NASCAR Driver and Racing Executive
José Hernandez-Paris
Executive Director of the Latin American Coalition
Bernadette Joy
Crush Your Money Goals®
Kody Kinsley
Former Secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
Ted Koppel
Journalist
Katherine Maher
CEO and President, NPR
Hugh McColl
Former Bank of America CEO
Spencer Merriweather
Charlotte District Attorney
David Neal
Senior Attorney, Southern Environmental Law Center
Soledad O’Brien
Journalist
Queen Quet
Chieftess and Head-of-State, Gullah/Geechee Nation
Jennifer Roberts
Former Charlotte Mayor
Kai Ryssdal
Host of Marketplace
Jose Antonio Vargas
Author, activist and filmmaker
Leticia Zavala
Coordinator, El Futuro Es Nuestro
Major sponsors
Bank of America
Blumenthal Performing Arts
Burroughs Wellcome Fund
Harvey B. Gantt Center
James McElroy and Diehl
Mazda of South Charlotte
Novant Health
UNC Nutrition Research Institute
Wake Forest Environmental Epistemic Justice
Wells Fargo
Our events
Each event offers a distinct way to align your brand with the people, ideas and cultural experiences shaping the Charlotte region.
Each year, WFAE’s Carolinas Climate Summit convenes thought leaders, innovators and community leaders to explore how climate change is reshaping life across the Carolinas - and the solutions that can build a more resilient future.
The 2027 summit will bring together leading voices in climate science, policy, business, technology and community action to examine regional challenges and spotlight climate solutions and innovation at every level. Conversations will explore emerging technologies, resilience and adaptation, corporate leadership, public policy, community-based strategies and individual action.
The summit will highlight practical innovations already making a difference, while elevating new ideas and the next generation of leaders driving climate action.
The daylong event will feature keynotes, panel discussions and networking opportunities designed to connect attendees with experts, innovators and stakeholders and inspire collaboration and action across the Carolinas.
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins is WFAE’s signature weekday talk show, featuring thoughtful conversations about the people, issues and ideas shaping Charlotte and the region.
Since 1998, Charlotte Talks has served as a trusted forum for in-depth discussion of politics, business, growth and development, arts and culture, social issues, literature, the environment and more. The show goes beyond the headlines, bringing together newsmakers, experts and community voices for conversations that provide context, broaden perspectives and foster lively, enlightening and civil discourse.
Host Mike Collins has been a fixture on Charlotte radio and television since 1985. His deep knowledge of North and South Carolina, combined with decades of broadcasting experience and a distinctive interviewing style, has helped make Charlotte Talks one of the region’s most respected and influential programs.
In addition to studio recordings, Charlotte Talks occasionally hosts live discussions in front of audiences throughout the region.
The Ed Williams First Amendment Awards are WFAE’s celebration of the people who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to protecting the freedoms at the heart of our democracy.
Named in honor of longtime journalist and civic leader Ed Williams, the awards recognize individuals whose leadership, courage and service exemplify First Amendment principles, including freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the public’s right to engage openly in civic life. Each year, WFAE honors a new group of distinguished individuals whose work demonstrates the importance of protecting these fundamental freedoms.
The event brings together WFAE supporters, community and civic leaders, journalists and other influential voices from across the Charlotte region for an inspiring celebration of leadership and public service. This year’s event will be a brunch event.
WFAE’s EQUALibrium Awards Gala celebrates Charlotte-area leaders, organizations and changemakers advancing equity and creating meaningful opportunities across the region. Honorees represent a broad range of fields, including government, education, arts and culture, health care, social justice, economic mobility and sports.
The inspiring evening features powerful speakers, dynamic performances, meaningful connections and stories of transformative community impact. Sponsors align their brands with a highly respected celebration of inclusion, progress and civic leadership while reaching an engaged audience of business, philanthropic, civic and community leaders.
Past honorees include Hugh McColl, Michael Smith, Grace Nystrum, Charles Thomas, and numerous nonprofit and business leaders and educators. The 2027 awards will be a breakfast event.
EQUALibrium Live is WFAE’s community engagement series exploring the issues, opportunities and cultural experiences that shape Charlotte’s diverse communities.
Through live conversations, performances and events, EQUALibrium brings together residents, experts, civic leaders, artists and community voices to deepen understanding, celebrate culture and explore the opportunities and challenges shaping life in our region.
Conversations focus on issues that influence community progress and people’s ability to thrive, with economic mobility and opportunity at the core of programming alongside topics such as health equity, workforce development and financial well-being.
EQUALibrium Live also celebrates the rich cultural tapestry of the Charlotte region through storytelling, music, theater, art and other creative experiences. These programs showcase local talent, illuminate unique lived experiences and traditions, and invite audiences to learn more about the people and cultures that make our community distinctive.
Queen City Creator Con is a dynamic gathering celebrating the Charlotte region’s diverse creators, storytellers and digital voices. The event will bring together influencers and content creators from across industries to learn how to build their brands, grow and monetize their platforms, and develop meaningful professional connections.
Creator Con offers an opportunity to align with Charlotte’s growing creative economy and connect directly with an engaged audience of innovative, entrepreneurial and culturally influential creators. Through educational sessions, conversations and networking opportunities, sponsors can support the people shaping how our region tells its stories, builds community and reaches new audiences.
WFAEats: Chocolate, Cuisine and Culture is WFAE’s annual celebration of food, culture and music, returning February 18 for an elevated post-Valentine’s Day experience.
A charcuterie, champagne and culture tasting event.
Guests are invited to treat themselves - or someone special - to an evening of indulgence featuring a curated selection of sweet and savory chocolate creations alongside inventive cuisine, teas and coffees. Local chocolatiers, chefs, brewers, tea specialists and apothecary experts come together to create a distinctive tasting experience designed to surprise and delight.
Live jazz provides the soundtrack for the evening, creating a festive atmosphere for guests to sip, savor and connect.
WFAE’s Annual Gala is a celebration of the Charlotte region’s premier, award-winning public media station and the community of supporters who make its work possible.
The gala brings together WFAE listeners, donors, community leaders and partners for an inspiring evening celebrating the impact of public media and thanking those whose generosity and commitment sustain WFAE’s mission. The evening has featured nationally recognized speakers, cultural performances showcasing local talent and special moments highlighting WFAE’s journalism, community engagement and service to the region.
The celebration also includes the presentation of WFAE’s Beacon Awards, recognizing some of the individuals whose leadership and generosity have played a pivotal role in advancing the organization and its service to the community over its 45-year history.
WFAE Trivia Nights bring WFAE’s audience together for an entertaining evening of friendly competition, conversation and community.
Hosted at varying venues throughout the Charlotte region, each Trivia Night gives attendees the chance to test their knowledge of news, current events, pop culture and more while connecting with fellow WFAE listeners and members in a fun, informal setting.
For corporate partners, Trivia Night offers an opportunity to engage directly with WFAE’s curious, informed and community-minded audience in an intimate environment. Sponsorship opportunities may include on-site visibility, event recognition, digital promotion and other opportunities to put your brand at the center of an experience that brings people together.
With locations changing throughout the year, WFAE Trivia Night also provides opportunities for partners to connect with audiences in different communities across the region.
Alex Lee
Ally Financial
Appalachian State University Office of Art & Cultural Programs
Arts & Science Council
Ascent Housing
Bank of America
Blumenthal Performing Arts
Burroughs Wellcome Fund
Catawba County Museum of History
Charlotte Center City Partners
Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC
College Solutions
Foundation for the Carolinas
Fifth Third Bank
GFiber
GreerWalker
Harvey B. Gantt Center
Independent Picture House
James, McElroy and Diehl
Johnson & Wales University
M&F Bank
Marand Builders
Mazda of South Charlotte
Mint Museum of Charlotte
North Carolina Sierra Club
Novant Health
Patrick, Harper, and Dixon
Queens University of Charlotte
Robertson and Associates
Robinson Center for Civic Leadership
Shurtape
Southminster
The Fletcher School
UNC Nutrition Research Institute
Wake Forest Environmental Epistemic Justice
Wells Fargo
2026-2027 schedule of events
To see WFAE’s full schedule of events, visit wfae.org/events.
Partner with WFAE
WFAE delivers content and events that resonate with today’s audiences while deepening community connections.
Thank you.
Interested in sponsoring one of our events?Email sponsorship@wfae.org