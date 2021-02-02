Mint Museum, Discovery Place, Bechtler To Reopen As Health Directive Extended

Some Charlotte museums are reopening this week, even though Mecklenburg County’s health directive encouraging people to stay at home to lessen the spread of COVID-19 was extended through February.

After Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris issued the directive on Jan. 12, several museums — including both branches of the Mint — closed for three weeks.

Harris last week announced she was extending her directive until the end of February. The directive calls on people to “stay home” and “only leave your home for essential activities such as going to work (only if your work is essential) or childcare, for health care purposes, to care for family members or to buy food or other essential items.”

But the directive also was less strict than the one from January.

The new directive called on people to “utilize full-virtual options where in-person activity is not required.” The January directive called on businesses and schools to be virtual.

The Mint will reopen Friday.

The museum said all visitors must wear masks, and that staff members will offer free masks for anyone who would like to wear two. The museum will have timed ticketing.

“We decided to reopen for the benefit of people who adhere to our guidelines and need a safe place to experience art,” Mint Museum CEO Todd Herman said in a statement. “We feel the museum has implemented protocols that create safety measures beyond what one finds in many businesses and public spaces.”

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art said it will reopen Feb. 13.

Discovery Place Kids inHuntersville will reopen Wednesday, while Discovery Place Science and Discovery Place Nature will reopen on Friday.