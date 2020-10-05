-
For six months, the arts world in Charlotte and beyond has placed everything on hold and waited. Waited for coronavirus infection numbers to decline,…
The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art announced a new executive director Friday. Todd DeShields Smith comes to the Charlotte museum from Orange County Museum…
What do you get when a jail and a museum partner together? In the case of this story the answer is…an art class. The Bechtler Museum has been working to…
The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art has a new exhibit of art books by Henri Matisse. The French artist created a number of these books in the latter part…
Good news came in the form of grant money to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art Wednesday. The museum has received the largest grant from a corporate donor…
Charlotte TalksCharlotte often gets a bad rap for its lack of good architecture around the city, but there are newer structures cropping up that are starting to turn…
Since August, the Bechtler Museum uptown has had the exhibition Modernism in Changing Times: Works From 1968. In the collection, 1968 represents a blend…
Charlotte's arts funding landscape is grim.The Arts and Science Council was created decades ago to be the primary fundraiser for Charlotte's cultural…
Warhol and Basquiat, Monet and Renoir ; Some of history’s greatest artists were also great friends.A new exhibit at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art…
The most expensive sculpture ever sold at auction was by a Swiss artist named Alberto Giacometti. It went for $104 million in 2010 - and because…