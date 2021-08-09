COVID Outbreak Postpones Mecklenburg County Court Sessions

Mecklenburg County District and Superior Court sessions set for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed after several employees at the county courthouse in Charlotte tested positive for COVID-19.

The 26th Judicial Circuit of North Carolina made the announcement Sunday. A news release from the court system said there could be “limited exceptions” but that otherwise, District and Superior Court sessions would be rescheduled for Wednesday or later — if it’s deemed safe to open then.

Five people who worked at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse tested positive for COVID on Friday and Saturday, and “a number of others” who have reported symptoms are waiting for test results, the court system said. Nearly 30 employees have been told to quarantine.

The county health department said the courthouse should be temporarily closed “to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 among court personnel and members of the public,” the court system said in the announcement.

Mecklenburg County’s latest update on COVID-19 numbers, which has information through Aug. 4, showed an average of 394 positive tests for the virus over the previous week — and steadily rising cases throughout July and early August. Infections have been rising across the state as well. There have been more than 1 million confirmed COVID cases in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic — at least 121,000 of them in Mecklenburg.

The county said about 12% of people being tested for the virus during the last week of reported data had COVID. More than 1,700 people in the state were hospitalized for the coronavirus on Friday.

