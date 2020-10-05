-
How do you provide safe access to a courthouse during a pandemic? That’s the question officials across the state have been trying to answer since the…
-
When the Mecklenburg County courthouse expands operations on Monday, there won't be an immediate wave of new eviction orders for tenants behind on the…
-
This week at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, one judge asked another to block a forthcoming report that she says would further damage her reputation as…
-
Updated 10:20 p.m.Activists are condemning Immigration and Customs Enforcement after witnesses say at least two individuals were arrested by ICE agents at…
-
After adding staff and installing new software, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has nearly eliminated a backlog in pistol permit applications…
-
Mecklenburg County Superior Court has added staff and expanded overtime for existing employees to process a backlog of pistol permit background checks…
-
This summer, lawmakers cut more than $3.5 million from the state court system. Since 2009, more than $133 million has been cut from the judicial branch…
-
Charlotte Fire Department captain Charlie Morris has resigned after admitting to stealing prescription drugs from a patient last week.Fire Department…
-
For nearly three decades, Jerry McJunkins has been sitting inside courtrooms in Charlotte, moving his hands quickly over a large white posterboard with…
-
Last summer, a judge issued an injunction against the Hidden Valley Kings in north Charlotte.That made Mecklenburg the first county in the state to…